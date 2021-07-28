I955 FM


Prisons Commissioner admits vaccine hesitancy among inmates challenging

Posted on July 28, 2021 by admin
Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan

The Prisons Commissioner admits vaccine hesitancy among inmates is proving to be a challenge.

Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh first revealed the situation over the last weekend.

Yesterday, Commissioner Dennis Pulchan described the inmates’ behavior as a predicament.

Last Saturday Minister Deyalsingh noted that inmates, whom he described as a special group were refusing the COVID-19 jabs.

Yesterday Commissioner Pulchan told Newscenter 5, misinformation was one of the contributing factors to vaccine hesitancy in the prison.

Over 30 inmates are reportedly COVID-19 positive.

One officer has since died from complications relating to the virus. 

