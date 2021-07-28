Prisons Commissioner admits vaccine hesitancy among inmates challenging

The Prisons Commissioner admits vaccine hesitancy among inmates is proving to be a challenge.
Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh first revealed the situation over the last weekend.
Yesterday, Commissioner Dennis Pulchan described the inmates’ behavior as a predicament.
Last Saturday Minister Deyalsingh noted that inmates, whom he described as a special group were refusing the COVID-19 jabs.
Yesterday Commissioner Pulchan told Newscenter 5, misinformation was one of the contributing factors to vaccine hesitancy in the prison.
Over 30 inmates are reportedly COVID-19 positive.
One officer has since died from complications relating to the virus.
