Prisons Commissioner admits vaccine hesitancy among inmates challenging

Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan

The Prisons Commissioner admits vaccine hesitancy among inmates is proving to be a challenge.

Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh first revealed the situation over the last weekend.

Yesterday, Commissioner Dennis Pulchan described the inmates’ behavior as a predicament.

Last Saturday Minister Deyalsingh noted that inmates, whom he described as a special group were refusing the COVID-19 jabs.



Yesterday Commissioner Pulchan told Newscenter 5, misinformation was one of the contributing factors to vaccine hesitancy in the prison.

Over 30 inmates are reportedly COVID-19 positive.

One officer has since died from complications relating to the virus.