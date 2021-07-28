Court of Appeal reserves decision in appeal of 5 men convicted of kidnapping and death of businesswoman

The Court of Appeal reserves its decision in the appeal of 5 men, convicted for the kidnapping and subsequent death of businesswoman Samdaye Rampersad.

They are each serving 28 years in prison for manslaughter in relation to a case of a San Juan businesswoman, who was abducted and killed in 2005.

Appellate judges Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Mark Mohammed, and Prakash Moosai set aside their decision after lawyers for Phillip “The Boss” Boodram, Roger Mootoo, Ricky Singh, Kervin Williams, and Aaron “Arc Eye” Grappie, completed their submissions during a virtual hearing yesterday.

Before adjourning their judgment to a date to be fixed, the appeal panel requested additional submissions on whether they should face a retrial if they are eventually successful in their appeal.