P-One Brazilian COVID-19 variant present in Tobago

The first case of the Brazilian strain of the coronavirus has been discovered in Tobago.

Acting County Medical Officer of Health for Tobago, Dr. Tiffany Hoyte yesterday said the P-One is responsible for the rise in COVID cases.

Also yesterday Tobago recorded 2 more deaths and 38 new cases of the virus.

And the national COVID-19 death toll increases by 5, two of which are recorded in Tobago.

The persons were 1 elderly male, 2 elderly females, and 2 middle-aged males with co-morbidities.

This brings the country’s total death count to date to 1,048.

There are also 108 new positive cases of the virus.

The total number of persons vaccinated with one dose is 357,332, while the number of persons who are full vaccinated is 185,020.