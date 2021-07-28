A man and woman are found dead in New Grant

A suspected murder suicide in New Grant.

Michael Deonarine and his wife Crystal Jagroop were found by relatives in the bedroom of their Unis Trace Busy Corner home yesterday.

Police were called to the scene after the discovery.

Both Mr. Deonarine and his wife were 25-years-old.

Their bodies were found in a bedroom of the house.

Neighbours called relatives after they detected a stench coming from the house.

It is believed Mr. Deonarine shot dead his wife before turning the gun on himself.

But police have found no gun, only shells.

Ms. Jagroop was the mother of one.

The child was not in the house but was with relatives.

It is said Crystal Jagroop was a housewife and her husband did odd jobs in the community.

Relatives say he also sold produce at the market.

Officers of the Homicide Region Three and Tableland Police Station responded to the trouble call yesterday.