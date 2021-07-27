Female suspect in murder of Insurance Exec recaptured after escaping from St. Ann’s Hospital

The female suspect in the murder of Insurance Executive John Henry Smith is recaptured shortly after she escaping from the St. Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital.

A release from the TTPS says the 41-year-old suspect, was placed at the facility over the weekend pending evaluation.

It says she was being held in connection with the death of Mr. smith, which occurred on Friday at Saddle Road, Maraval.

The TTPS says a nurse at St. Ann’s reported that shortly after 4.30 am yesterday the female patient was reported missing from her ward.

The nurse reported to the police officer on duty at St. Ann’s Hospital and a search was carried out for the missing suspect.

Based on information received, officers of the Port of Spain Task Force located the missing suspect in the botanical gardens about one mile away.

The release says the suspect was taken back to the St. Ann’s Hospital.