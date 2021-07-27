Fire investigators continue efforts to determine cause of blaze at house in Maraval

Fire investigators are to continue efforts to determine the cause of the blaze, which took the lives of three siblings.

The deaths of 17-years-old Ezekiel Burke, 6-year-old Faith Burke and 3-year-old Kayden Burke, have shaken the country.

Two other siblings were rescued, along with their father Troy Burke, who suffered first-degree burns.

They are 15-year-old Janiceia Burke, and 13-year-old Kiseane Burke.

Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristow was at the scene of the blaze.

He said people nearby helped safe the other children.

The fire is said to have started after 7 am.

Chief Bristow said the first service got the trouble call at around 730.

Seventeen-year-old Ezikiel’s body was found in the porch of the house, which was surrounded by burglar proofing.

It is believed he was trying to escape when he died.

In a front room, the officers found the body of Faith Burke on the ground and in another room; they found the body of three-year-old Kayden.

District Medical Officer Dr. Sangamreddi visited the scene and ordered the removal of the bodies for post-mortems.