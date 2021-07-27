Couva north MP Ravi Ratiram accuses government of neglecting farmers

Couva north MP Ravi Ratiram

Claims of neglect and disregard are leveled against the government by Opposition Member of Parliament for Couva north, with regard to farmers.

Speaking to supporters at the United National Congress’ Monday night forum, MP Ravi Ratiram farmers are suffering.

He said they are being robbed, attacked and the properties vandalised and nothing has been put in place to protect them.

The MP says the access roads to get to the farms are in a horrible condition.

He says the farmers are putting their lives in jeopardy each time they make the trek to the farms.

He says the conditions they are forced to operate under are sad and unfortunate.