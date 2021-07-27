I955 FM


Vaccine hesitancy propaganda affecting inmates

Posted on July 27, 2021 by admin

The Prison Commissioner confirms vaccine hesitancy exists among inmates and it’s a challenge.

Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh first revealed the situation over the weekend.

Today Commissioner Dennis Pulchan describes the inmates’ behaviour as a predicament.

On Saturday Minster Deyalsingh noted that inmates, whom he described as a special group were refusing the COVID-19 jabs.

Last week Muslim cleric Urmar Abdullah warned against the vaccine. 

Commissioner Pulchan tells Newscenter 5, misinformation is one of the contributing factors to vaccine hesitancy in the prison.

Over 30 inmates are reportedly COVID-19 positive.

One officer has since died from complications relating to the virus. 

