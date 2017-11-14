I955 FM


Prisoner found dead at Arouca prison

Posted on November 14, 2017 by newscenter5

downloadA convicted prisoner has been found dead in his cell at the Remand Prison in Arouca.

 

29-year-old Michael George was found at around 6am last Sunday.

 

Officers say Mr. George was found lying on the floor of his cell which is located in an area called Guantanamo.

 

Police were called in as well as the Emergency Health Services.

 

Mr. George was pronounced dead at the prison.

 

An autopsy is expected to take place today.

 

Reports say there were no apparent marks of violence on the body.

