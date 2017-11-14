JSC tells CAL to end “sweet heart” deal with retired pilots immediately

A Joint Select Committee on State Enterprises is telling Caribbean Airlines it must end its ‘sweet heart’ deal with retired pilots immediately.

Chairman David Small says pilots who retire at the age 60 are re-hired by CAL on contract and remain in their senior positions.

He says this is unfair to the younger pilots and goes against everything in the public service.

Speaking at a media conference yesterday Senator Small said the situation also places young pilots at a disadvantage.

He called on CAL to end this practice immediately.

Senator Small said as far as he was aware CAL is the only company where such a deal exists.

He is hoping the company heeds the recommendations of the JSC.