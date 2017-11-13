I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

PM monitoring retrenchment figures

Posted on November 13, 2017 by newscenter5
Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley

Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley admits there have been job losses locally, due to the global economic downturn, but assures he is monitoring the retrenchment figures.

He also says, his administration has been seeking to find alternatives for those on the breadline.

Dr Rowley was speaking at his Peoples National Movement convention in Port of Spain on Sunday.

He also said this country has a ten month import cover and boasted that this was a favourable position, in light of what is taking place with the global economy.

Dr Rowley said based on predictions from the International  Monetary Fund, T&T economy is expected to grow over 6% in the next three years.

This entry was posted in Business News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *