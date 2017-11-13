PM monitoring retrenchment figures

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley admits there have been job losses locally, due to the global economic downturn, but assures he is monitoring the retrenchment figures.
He also says, his administration has been seeking to find alternatives for those on the breadline.
Dr Rowley was speaking at his Peoples National Movement convention in Port of Spain on Sunday.
He also said this country has a ten month import cover and boasted that this was a favourable position, in light of what is taking place with the global economy.
Dr Rowley said based on predictions from the International Monetary Fund, T&T economy is expected to grow over 6% in the next three years.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.