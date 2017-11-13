PM monitoring retrenchment figures

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley admits there have been job losses locally, due to the global economic downturn, but assures he is monitoring the retrenchment figures.

He also says, his administration has been seeking to find alternatives for those on the breadline.

Dr Rowley was speaking at his Peoples National Movement convention in Port of Spain on Sunday.

He also said this country has a ten month import cover and boasted that this was a favourable position, in light of what is taking place with the global economy.

Dr Rowley said based on predictions from the International Monetary Fund, T&T economy is expected to grow over 6% in the next three years.