PM has report on incident with immigration department which took place at Piarco Airport

A report on what took place at the Immigration Department of the Piarco Airport last Sunday is now with the Prime Minister.

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon has also received a report on the chaos at the airport, where only two Immigration Officers were on duty to process hundreds of arriving passengers.

The minister has issued a warning saying Immigration Officers, who may have been involved in the situation will be dealt with.

Minister Dillon says action will be taken against Immigration Officers found in breach of the Immigration Act.

In a release last evening, Minister Dillon said the situation returned to normal at around 7pm Sunday.

He said a report with reference to the unusual occurrence at the airport has been submitted by the Chief Immigration Officer Charmaine Ghandhi-Andrews and necessary actions will be taken against anyone found culpable.

He apologised to travelers for the inconvenience and assured that emergency measures have been put in place in order to mitigate any future occurrences.

The president of the representing Public Services Association, Watson Duke yesterday said the workers have his support.

And the Airports Authority has described as unfortunate the incident at Piarco on Sunday.

In a statement yesterday the authority said upon observing the situation it contacted the Ministry of National Security under which the division falls.

It said the Ministry sent out additional staff and operations resumed as normal.

The authority has also apologised to customers.