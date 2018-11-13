I955 FM


Prison convict dead at Maximum Security Prison

Posted on November 13, 2018 by newscenter5

prisonPrison convict Norbert Williams is dead.

 

66-year-old Mr. Williams was serving a life sentence at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.

 

It is said, Mr. Williams complained of feeling unwell on Sunday and was taken to the Arima Health Facility.

 

A prison report says Mr. Williams arrived at the health facility at around 3:30 pm and passed away a short while later.

 

It is said he was ailing for some time and had cause to be admitted to hospital on several ocassions.

 

Relatives were informed of his passing by prison authorities.

