I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Death of Joseph Mitchell engaging attention of police

Posted on November 13, 2018 by newscenter5

Police-lights-4_13The death of Joseph Mitchell is engaging the attention of police.

 

Police reports say 63-year-old Mr. Mitchell of Pleasantville was bludgeoned and left behind his home.

 

His body was discovered at the back of his Baliser Avenue home at around 7 am Sunday.

 

Police say they have recovered the suspected murder weapon, a bloodied hammer.

 

It was found in the front porch of the house.

 

A post mortem is expected to be conducted on the body today.

 

Investigations are continuing.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *