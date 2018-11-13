Death of Joseph Mitchell engaging attention of police

The death of Joseph Mitchell is engaging the attention of police.

Police reports say 63-year-old Mr. Mitchell of Pleasantville was bludgeoned and left behind his home.

His body was discovered at the back of his Baliser Avenue home at around 7 am Sunday.

Police say they have recovered the suspected murder weapon, a bloodied hammer.

It was found in the front porch of the house.

A post mortem is expected to be conducted on the body today.

Investigations are continuing.