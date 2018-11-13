3 Venezuelan men charged with possession of guns and ammunition are refused bail

Three young Venezuelan men charged with possession of a gun and 351 rounds of ammunition are refused bail.
The men, who were arrested at a house in Icacos last Friday, appeared before Senior Magistrate Taramaite Ramdass in the Point Fortin Second Magistrates Court yesterday.
It is alleged that on November 9, the suspects had one Keltec Sub 2000 machine gun, one magazine, 264 rounds of 9mm ammo and 87 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition.
The charges were laid indictably and the men were not called upon to plead.
They were unrepresented.
The men, aged 20, 23 and 25, were arrested during an anti- crime exercise by South Western Division Police at a house in Icacos.
The case was transferred to the Point Fortin First Magistrates Court for tomorrow.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.