3 Venezuelan men charged with possession of guns and ammunition are refused bail

Three young Venezuelan men charged with possession of a gun and 351 rounds of ammunition are refused bail.

The men, who were arrested at a house in Icacos last Friday, appeared before Senior Magistrate Taramaite Ramdass in the Point Fortin Second Magistrates Court yesterday.

It is alleged that on November 9, the suspects had one Keltec Sub 2000 machine gun, one magazine, 264 rounds of 9mm ammo and 87 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition.

The charges were laid indictably and the men were not called upon to plead.

They were unrepresented.

The men, aged 20, 23 and 25, were arrested during an anti- crime exercise by South Western Division Police at a house in Icacos.

The case was transferred to the Point Fortin First Magistrates Court for tomorrow.