CARDI workers express frustration over failed salary negotiations

Workers attached to the Caribbean Agricultural Development Institute express frustration over failed salary negotiations.

The workers say their negotiations have been outstanding since 2004 and to make matters worse, even after a mandate was given to begin negotiations, management at CARDI has only made time for three meetings with the union.

The representing Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union says they will have none of it.

President general of BIGWU Vincent Cabrerra is warns that the 21 percent now being offered for the four year period, is unacceptable.

Mr. Cabrerra is putting CARDI on notice.

He says if the bargaining process is not completed in a timely manner, expect protest.

President of the BIGWU Vincent Cabrrera was speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning.