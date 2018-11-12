Coastguardsman killed in early morning accident

A coastguardsman is killed in an early morning accident.

He has been identified as Kevaughn Diaz.

Newscenter 5 understands the seaman was riding his motorcycle on the eastbound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, when the tragedy occurred.

The occupants of the other vehicle, a white panel van were Yordanyn Nunes, his pregnant wife and another unidentified individual.

Reports say Mr. Nunes was proceeding to the Mt. Hope Hospital when he missed the turn off on the highway and attempted to reverse.

It was then Mr. Diaz slammed into the rear of the panel van.

The seaman died at the scene.

The condition of Mr. Nunes, his pregnant wife and the other occupant are not yet known.

Investigations are continuing.