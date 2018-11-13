I955 FM


Poor infrastructure being blamed for collapsed ceiling at Victoria Hospital (St. Lucia)

Posted on November 13, 2018 by newscenter5

Youtube.00_01_10_08.Still454Poor infrastructure is being blamed for the collapse of a ceiling at Victoria Hospital over the weekend.

 

Acting Executive Director of Victoria Hospital, Brenda Calixte said no one was hurt in the incident.

However she admitted that the infrastructure was already “compromised.

 

Ms. Calixite also said the damage is to be assessed and estimates will be provided so repairs can begin.

