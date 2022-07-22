Princess Town mechanic lounging in his hammock is shot dead

A 54-year-old mechanic from Princess Town is shot dead as he lay in a hammock outside his home.

Reports say Vishnu Rahim he was lying in his hammock outside his St. Julien Village home yesterday afternoon when he was shot several times.

According to the reports at around 3pm a vehicle pulled up at the house, a man alighted, approached Mr. Rahim and shot him at close range.

The shooter returned to the vehicle and sped off.

Mr. Rahim was taken too the Princes Town District Health Facility where he was pronounced dead.

There is no motive yet for this killing.

Meanwhile police are continuing their probe into the killing of 16-year-old Rohabino Ramsaroop.

He was shot on Wednesday night at Sunshine Avenue, San Juan.

It is reported he got into a fight with a man he knew.

The man is reported to have left the area but returned later.

Shots were fired from within a slow moving vehicle.

Rohabino was hit several times and died on the spot.

His grandmother is reported as saying he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.