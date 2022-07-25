Another murder is recorded bringing the weekend tally to 5

Another murder is recorded, this time in Eneterprise, Chaguanas, taking the weekend tally to 5.

In the latest incident the victim has been identified as Sherrod Richards.

He was 18-years-old.

Reports say the incident took place at Tobago Road Extension at around 11:35pm last night.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Richards was seen walking along the roadway, when a Toyota Aqua vehicle drove past him.

It is said gunshots were heard coming from the vehicle, which then sped off.

Mr. Richards was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

And Tristan Brandon Wellington was killed when shots were fired at his vehicle yesterday morning.

Mr. Wellington was returning from work when his vehicle was shot at near Pranz Gardens Claxton Bay.

The 30-year-old man was hit in the head, face and chest.

Meanwhile 37-year-old Roger Williams was gunned down in San Juan while 2 of his friends Renako Williams and Crystal Fletcher were wounded.

According to police report the trio was liming at Bagatelle Road Extention in San Juan at around 11: 15pm, when they came under fire.

Police say Mr. Williams died on the spot while 29-year-old Renako Williams and 38-year-old Ms. Fletcher were rushed to hospital.

Earlier at around 7pm in Moruga, a man identified as Darryl Boodoo was shot and killed at a parlor located on La Ruffin Road.

According to police reports Mr. Bodoo was selling in his family’s parlor when a customer approached and asked to buy a pack of biscuits.

It is said Mr. Boodoo was returning to the customer with the snack, when the man whipped out a gun and opened fire.

Relatives heard the shots and found 41-year-old Mr. Boodoo was found lying in a pool of blood.

And a chopping incident in Barrackpore leaves 1 man dead and another in critical condition.

The deceased is 36-year-old Amit Boodoo, of Jaipaulsingh Trace, Barrackpore.

The incident occurred around 6:30pm, last Friday.