No one left to blame the Opposition says it’s now the Prime Ministers position on crime

Naparima MP Rodney Charles

Naparima MP Rodney Charles says the Prime Minister has run out of people to blame for the crime situation now plaguing the country.

He says the latest crime plan to set up a committee is proof of Dr. Keith Rowley’s failings.

Last week the Prime Minister announced his government intends to declare crime as a public health emergency.

He said a committee has been set up to deal with the problem.

Speaking at the United National Congress weekly media conference yesterday Mr. Charles said those who make up the committee should be cautious.

Mr. Charles also said the committee should call for more information including expectations.

Mr. Charles also said there must be a clear policy as to how the crime situation will deter children in schools from engaging in the same manner.