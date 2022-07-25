2 male suspects assisting police with investigations into stolen marine equipment

Two male suspects are assisting detectives with their investigations into the recovery of $240,000 worth of stolen boat engines and dinghies.

The discovery was made last Friday in Diego Martin.

The men are a 20-year-old and 28-year-old both of Blue Basin, Diego Martin.

The men were arrested Friday night following the execution of a search warrant as a result of an intelligence-led exercise into a report of larceny boats and engines made to Carenage police on June 15th.

According to police reports, officers of the Air and Coastal Support Unit conducted the exercise in the Blue Basin area after receiving information on the whereabouts of stolen marine equipment.

During the operation, police allegedly found and seized two 12 foot dinghies and two boat engines with a combined estimated value of $240,000 at the location.

The men were subsequently arrested and taken to the Carenage Police Station.

Officers of the Carenage Criminal Investigations department are continuing enquiries.