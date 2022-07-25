Venezuelan national among 5 held for suspected theft of TSTT cables

Five men, among them a Venezuelan, are caught allegedly stealing Trinidad and Tobago Telecommunications cables in Blanchisseuse.

The group consist of, two 18-year-olds, a 19-year-old, a 23-year-old and a 24-year-old Venezuelan, all from central are detained at the Barataria Police Station assisting detectives with their investigations into the recovery of 73 meters of TSTT cables valued at $5,587.

According to police reports, at 12.30 am on July 23rd, officers of the Blanchisseuse Police Station were on patrol along the Paria Main Road, upper Blanchisseuse, in the vicinity of Marianne Beach when they observed 2 vehicles along the roadway.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicles however one of the drivers alighted from the vehicle, ran down steps that led to the beach and escaped from the scene.

Meanwhile, police conducted a search of the other vehicle, which had four occupants on board.

During the search, police allegedly found a number of black cables and cutting shears in the trunk of both vehicles.

The suspects were immediately arrested and a search mounted for the 5th suspect who was eventually caught.

PC Sampson of the Blanchisseuse Police Station is continuing investigations.