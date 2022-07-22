Port of Spain police say they’re making inroads in curbing school violence in POS

Senior Superintendent of the Port of Spain Division Neil Brandon-John

Police in Port of Spain say they are making inroads in curbing school violence in the area.

Word of this from Superintendent of the Municipal Police of the Port of Spain City Corporation, Glen Charles.

Superintendent Charles says work done through the Public Welfare and Engagement Unit has yielded success.

He says criminal activity in the city is closely monitored via a special platform shared between the police and business owners.

Also commenting is Senior Superintendent of the Port of Spain Division Neil Brandon-John.

Superintendent Brandon-John says policing in the capital comes in the form of one city approach involving the TTPS, Municipal Police and other protective services.

However, he says while it has yielded some success, gangs continue to pose a challenge.

Both men were speaking during a media briefing of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service yesterday.