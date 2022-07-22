Former Police Commissioner calls on members of the public to stop demonising police officers

Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith

Members of the public are told to stop condemning and demonising police officers, after 8 of them are arrested and charged with murder.

This from former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

Mr. Griffith says it is hard enough being an officer.

Speaking on the Morning Show on i95.5fm yesterday Mr. Griffith said for police officers to now carry the tag of murderer is too much, especially if the courts have not yet ruled on the matter.

It was under Mr. Griffith’s watch the 3 men in Morvant were shot dead by police officers back in June 2020.

The 8 officers appeared in court earlier this week, charged with killing Israel Moses Clinton, Noel Diamond and Joel Jacob.

Mr. Griffith dismissed claims that if he were in office the matter would not have reached the court.

The 8 accused are to return to court on August 16th.

They are Sargeant Joseph Solomon, Corporal Charles Budri and Police Constables Jameel Mohammed, Sherwin Baptiste, Colin Furlonge, Mark Lewis, Sean Lord and Vaughn St. Cyr.