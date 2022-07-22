6 police officers accused of a triple murder in Moruga to stay behind bars until their trial

High Court Judge Norton Jack

A judge says no to bail for 6 police officers accused of murdering 3 friends in Moruga.

Sgt. Khemraj Sahadeo and PCs Renaldo Reviero, Glenn Singh, Roger Nicholas, Safraz Juman, Antonio Ramadin are accused of murdering Alana Duncan, Kerron Eccles and Abigail Johnson on July 22nd, 2011.

During a hearing yesterday High Court Judge Norton Jack declined to use his discretion to grant the bail applications.

Twenty-seven-year-old Mr. Duncan, of Duncan Village, San Fernando, 29-year-old Mr. Eccles, and 20-year-old Mr. Johnson, both of St. Mary’s Village, Moruga, were in a vehicle when they was stopped by the officers at the corner of Rochard Douglas Road and Gunness Trace in Barrackpore.

Initial reports claimed that the friends shot at the officers, who returned fire.

A WPC was initially charged alongside her former colleagues from the San Fernando Robbery Squad, but the charges were dropped after she agreed to testify against them.

She was instead charged with conspiring to pervert the course of justice under her plea agreement.

The deaths of the 3 friends sparked heated protests in Moruga.

In July 2013, the officers were committed to stand trial at the end of their Preliminary Inquiry.

A date for their trial is yet to be set.

Relatives of the 3 friends have brought a lawsuit against the State over their wrongful deaths and is each seeking over $2 million in compensation.

Joel Roper represents the families.

Senior Counsel Israel Khan is representing the officers.