Local Government Councilor accuses WASA of playing politics with water distribution

Cedros representative Shankar Teelucksingh

A Local Government Councilor accuses the government of playing politics with the distribution of pipe borne water.

Cedros representative Shankar Teelucksingh says the Water And Sewerage Authority is playing games.

Residents from several communities in Cedros took to the streets in protest on Tuesday.

They said they have been without a pipe borne supply for months and truck borne supply is far and few in between.

Yesterday Councilor Teelucksingh accused WASA of diverting water to other areas.

Councilor Teelucksingh said persons are suffering.

He believes households are getting water based on the party they vote.

On July 12th WASA issued a statement saying the utility was working to address water supply issues affecting customers in parts of Icacos/Cedros.

WASA admitted that the area, which is at the extremities of the Granville Water Treatment Plant Distribution System, has experienced an inconsistent water supply recently.

It said this was due to reduced production at Granville Well #17, leading to an overall deficit in water supply, relative to demand.

As such, WASA said the authority has been delivering a truck borne service to the affected households, which is ongoing.