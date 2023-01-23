I955 FM


Prime Minister to host crime talks with the population

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says government is to have discussions with the population on crime.

He says these talks will begin in early March.

Dr. Rowley made the comment as he visited the site of the Ministry of Works and Transport’s Road Rehabilitation program of works at Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin yesterday.

Dr. Rowley also called on people who know of wrong doing to report criminality to the police.

Dr. Rowley also said law enforcement authorities are also stepping up their crime fighting skills.

