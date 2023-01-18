New Senate President elected

New Senate President, Nigel De Freitas

Nigel De Freitas is the new President of the Senate.

He replaces Cristine Kangaloo who resigned from the post yesterday.

Ms. Kangaloo is the government’s nominee for President of the Republic

This morning Vice President of the Senate Dr Muhammed Yunis Ibrahim confirmed Ms. Kangaloo’s resignation and opened the floor for nominations for Senate President.

Nigel De Freitas was a Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture

Also appointed to the government bench in the Senate earlier, was Chaguanas Chamber President Rishie Sookai

Mr. Sookai is to resign from the Chamber.

And while Senator Sookai was able to take his oath the Opposition in the Upper House was not able to get a temporary Senator sworn in.

The person who was waiting to take her oath was to temporarily replace David Nakhid who is out of the country.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Wade Mark expressed concerns saying the temporary Senator’s instruments were deposited but she was not sworn in.

He called for an explanation from the newly minted President of the Senate.

Mr. De Freitas said the situation is no fault of the Parliament.