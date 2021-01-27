Prime Minister awaits legal advice on deadlock in Tobago

PNM’s Tobago Council Leader, Tracy Davidson Celestine

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is reported today as saying the deadlock in Tobago is not easy to unravel, but he is awaiting Senior Counsel advice.

Dr. Rowley’s ruling Peoples National Movement and the Progressive Democratic Patriots each won 6 electoral districts in Monday’s poll.

In today’s Express Newspaper, Dr. Rowley is quoted as saying the PNM will follow the law.

According to the Express the Prime Minister has already received advice, which tells him Tobagonians cannot return to the polls under the existing act.

He reportedly says the act requires the assembly to approve an early poll but the House must be constituted.

The PDP has been saying it does not want to return to the polls.

Leaders of the party, Watson Duke and Farley Augustine yesterday demanded the passage of the Tobago Autonomy Bill in this time of a stalemate.

At a news conference Deputy Political Leader Augustine said his party was democratically elected.

The re-elected representative for Parlatuvier/L’anse Fourmi/ Speyside said it was a matter for the parliament.

Mr. Duke said Tobago is now in a political crises.

Mr. Duke said what is needed between the islands is an arrangement much like a federation.

Earlier today on the TV6 Morning Edition, the PNM’s Tobago Council Leader, Tracy Davidson Celestine outlined what she expects to happen when elected candidates go to the House of Assembly tomorrow.

She also sees no reason to resign, as has been suggested by Reginald Dumas.