Father killed in the presence of his children

Shot dead in the presence of his 3 children.

The latest victim of gun violence is Jerren Phillips.

His killing takes the murder toll to 15 so far this year.

Thirty-year-old Mr. Phillips was shot as his 3 children, aged 4, 2 and 8-years-old looked on.

Mr. Phillips was shot last Sunday evening.

He was at Mahabir Lane, D’abadie where a man wearing a mask and a black hoodie shot him.

Having witnessed the killing of their father, the children are said to have had trouble sleeping on Sunday night.

Relatives are shocked by the killing and said he was never involved in any crime or violent situations.

Mr. Phillips’ wife told reporters their 4-year-old daughter has been asking for her father and has asked why her mother was crying.

Relatives describe Mr. Phillips as a kind and loving man who avoided confrontations.