Hochoy Charles says THA Election tie is an act of God

Former THA Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles

Former THA Chief Secretary Hochoy Charles says the tie in the Tobago House of Assembly Election is an act of God.

He says the system is flawed and has been for a long time.

He tells Newscenter 5 no matter which party won, Tobago would have suffered.

He says until a change is made in the Parliament; Tobago will remain at a standstill.

Mr. Charles says it is time to give Tobago the freedom of self-governance

The ruling People’s National Movement went into Monday’s election with 10 of the 12 districts.

At the end of the vote 4 of those areas changed hands to the Watson Duke led PDP.