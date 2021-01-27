EBC says it received requests for recounts in 5 Electoral Districts

The Elections and Boundaries Commission says it has received official requests for general recounts of the votes cast in 5 Electoral Districts, 4 in Tobago and 1 in Trinidad.

In Tobago, the Progressive Democratic Patriots has requested recounts in the Electoral Districts of Canaan/Bon Accord, Lambeau/ Signal Hill and Scarborough/Calder Hall.

The People’s National Movement has requested a recount in the Electoral District of Bethel/Mt. Irvine.

The EBC says in the Local Government Bye-Elections, the independent candidate Christopher Wright, who received 307 votes in the Electoral District of Hollywood, requested a recount.

It says that recount is completed with the same result.