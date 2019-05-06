Primary school principals told registering students without vaccination cards is illegal

President of the National Primary Schools Principals Association Lance Mottley is reminding his colleagues that registering students without their vaccination cards is illegal.
On Saturday a release from the minister of education reminded principals that immunization records must be presented by all parents during registration
Minister Anthony Garcia said he and minister of state Dr Lovell Francis stand by the statements of health minister Terrence Deyalsingh surrounding the vaccination and immunization of children.
Speaking with Newscentre five yesterday NAPSPA President Lance Mottley said the cards are mandated by law:
Mr Mottley said while he understands that parents have concerns they are still required to comply:
In the weekend release, minister Garcia said misinformation has been shared on social media surrounding the administration of the measles vaccine alluding to complications for children after receiving the vaccination.
