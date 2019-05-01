Former AG and current UNC Senator arrested

Former Attorney General, Anand Ramlogan SC remains in police custody after being arrested early this morning at Piarco International Airport by detectives of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.
Mr. Ramlogan was held, as he was about to board a flight to Miami en route to the British Virgin Islands where he was scheduled to handle a case.
Sources said Mr Ramlogan would be questioned in connection with a series of financial transactions involving legal fees during the period that he served as Attorney General in the UNC-led People’s Partnership government.
However information provided to the Express is that current UNC Senator Gerald Ramdeen, an attorney, will also be questioned in relation to this same matter of the legal fees.
It is being reported that Mr. Ramdeen went to the police this morning.
Legal fees paid by the Ministry of the Attorney General during Mr. Ramlogan’s tenure ballooned from an average of $30-$40 million to an average of $1.4 billion.
