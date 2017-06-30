President to deliver Oath of Office to new Ministers

The President of the Republic is to deliver the Oath of Office to new Ministers today.
Expected to take the oath are Alison West, who is to become the Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Nicole Oliviere, a Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Marlene Mac Donald who is to become the Minister of Public Utilities.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley yesterday sought to explain the reason behind his cabinet changes, which include the reassignment of Fitzgeral Hinds to the Ministry of the Attorney General.
Dr. Rowley said this change was necessary.
The removal of Marlene Mac Donald from the cabinet last year followed allegations and then confirmation that the Integrity Commission was investigating her.
Dr. Rowley said yesterday the investigation showed the claims of corruption leveled against her had no merit.
The Prime Minister has also revoked the appointment of Ayanna Leeba Lewis as a Senator and appoints Allison West in her place.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
12 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
12 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
12 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.