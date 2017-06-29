Police now investigating murder of third Chinese national

The police are now investigating the killing of a 3rd Chinese national.

33-year-old Ms. Yana Zeng was shot dead at her mini mart in Santa Cruz at around 10 o’clock Tuesday evening.

Police believe she was killed during a robbery at her N and N Mini Mart in Cantaro Village.

It is said Ms. Yana was at the cash register when two men entered and announced a hold up.

The woman was shot in the chest by one of the men, who then fled the scene.

It is not yet known if anything was taken.

Ms. Yana was rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

She is the third Chinese national to have been killed in the last 2 weeks.

On Thursday June 15th, 32-year-old Shirui Zhao and 31-year-old Yanli Gu were shot dead outside their home in Marabella.

Reports say masked men using high-powered rifles gunned down the couple.

The two were seated in their vehicle when they were attacked.

Police recovered more than 75 spent shells at the scene.