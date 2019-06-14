President of Ghana says his visit is aimed at deepening relations between both countries

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo says his visit to Trinidad and Tobago is aimed at deepening relations between both countries.

The stay follows state visits to Guyana and St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Mr. Akufo Addo held bilateral talks with Dr. Rowley yesterday.

Speaking at a joint media conference with Dr. Rowley yesterday afternoon, Mr. Akufo Addo encouraged citizens to visit Ghana.

He said the South Atlantic and the Caribbean have come a long way since the Atlantic Slave Trade.

The Ghanaian President called on persons to band together in recognition of this.

And Prime Minister Dr. Rowley said trade arrangements benefit African Caribbean Pacific nations.

He spoke of attempts by some to interrupt negotiations with the ACP.

Dr. Rowley said it is now more important than ever to maintain relations between the countries.

Mr. Akufo Addo is scheduled to leave Trinidad at 9am today.