Security Guard robbed and gunned down in Chaguanas

Ricardo Marcus Vincent is gunned down in Chaguanas.

The 22-year-old security guard of Bagna Trace, Chase Village was gunned down at around 6am yesterday.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Vincent got into a car believed to be a taxi.

He was found dead shortly after.

The bandits are said to have relieved the security guard of his personal belongings before throwing him out of the car.

It is said that while making their escape the bandits fired several shot at the man and drove off.

The incident was reportedly witnessed by other motorists who saw the man lying on the roadway and contacted the police.

He was rushed to hospital where he died.

Investigations are underway.