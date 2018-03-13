Port Authority says only tickets for the Cabo Star will be sold today

In a release yesterday the Port Authority said work needs to be done on the ferries and from today, only tickets for the Cabo Star will be sold.

The T&T Express has been working the sea bridge on its own ever since the dry-docking of the T&T Spirit.

The Port Authority said the Express is overdue for its statutory maintenance program.

According to the statement from the Port Authority, the T&T Spirit was to resume operations today, but there are still some outstanding works to be done.

That vessel is now expected to return to service on the 22nd of March.

In light of the suspension of the T&T Express, the arrangement with Caribbean Airlines is resumed.

CAL will accommodate some ferry passengers but will only honour confirmed tickets up to March 22nd.

The Port Authority said passengers with confirmed tickets would be required to go directly to the Domestic counter of Caribbean Airlines on the confirmed date of travel.

The vehicles of passengers with confirmed tickets will be accommodated on the daily sailing of the Cabo Star.

PATT said once again, all ticket holders would be shuttled via PTSC to the Piarco International Airport and the ANR Robinson International Airport at no additional cost.

Meanwhile the Minority Leader of the Tobago House of Assembly Watson Duke is appalled by the ongoing state of the Tobago air and sea bridge.

Yesterday he called on the Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley to apologise to the people of Tobago.

And the search is continuing for a new chairman of the Port Authority, following the sudden resignation of Allison Lewis.

Yesterday she said there is need for transformation of the Port Authority.

She also denied that there was any political reason for her departure.