Port Authority applies for extension of license for T&T Express

Posted on February 9, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-19The Port Authority says it has applied for an extension of the license for the T&T Express. 

 

Chairman at the Port Authority Allison Lewis said a short while ago inspectors were examining the vessel to determine whether or not to grant the extension.

 

Ms. Lewis said in any event the T&T Express cannot sail at this time due to rough sea conditions.

