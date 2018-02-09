Police say they have intercepted a terror threat to disrupt Carnival activities

Police say they have intercepted a plan to disrupt Carnival activities this weekend into Monday and Tuesday.
Following a high profile meeting of the top brass in the Police Service yesterday, it was revealed that several suspects have been detained in connection with the plot.
At a news briefing after the meeting, Public Information Officer Assistant Superintendent of Police, Michael Jackman confirmed the detained persons were being interviewed and the police are still pursuing other leads.
But he said even before this threat was discovered the TTPS had implemented security measures to provide for the safety and security of residents and visitors for Carnival.
The Information Officer said the TTPS will continue, in collaboration with the Defence Force, to ensure that persons enjoy Carnival 2018 in a safe and secure environment.
ASP Jackman preferred not to give further details on the reported threat.
When pressed for more information he said the threat was credible.
He said the information received is going through intelligence gathering and the individuals involved planned to engage in criminal conduct to disrupt the activities surrounding Carnival.
He called on members of the public to remain alert.
It is reported that several of the men were held at a Mosque in the El Socorro, San Juan area.
ASP Jackman refused to confirm.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.