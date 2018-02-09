Murder in east Trinidad

There has been another murder in the east.

The dead man has only been identified as Kevon Robinson.

Police said the WASA employee was riddled with bullets while driving home.

Police say the incident occurred some time between last night and this morning.

Newscentre 5 understands the killing took place at Phase 5 in La Horquetta.

Police say there is an ongoing war between Phase 5&7 and police are bracing for reprisals.

Investigations are continuing into this latest killing.