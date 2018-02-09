I955 FM


Murder in east Trinidad

Posted on February 9, 2018 by newscenter5

imagesThere has been another murder in the east.

The dead man has only been identified as Kevon Robinson.

Police said the WASA employee was riddled with bullets while driving home.

Police say the incident occurred some time between last night and this morning.

Newscentre 5 understands the killing took place at Phase 5 in La Horquetta.

Police say there is an ongoing war between Phase 5&7 and police are bracing for reprisals.

Investigations are continuing into this latest killing.

