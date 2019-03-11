Political Leader of the UNC is calling on Dr. Fuad Khan to apologise for comments made on Candice Santana and her weight

Opposition MP Dr. Fuad Khan continues to face criticisms for his comments on Candice Santana and her weight.

Now, his Political Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar is calling on Dr. Khan to apologize for the words used, which has been deemed harsh and insulting.

But he is already saying he will not back down on his position.

Dr. Khan last week posted on his Facebook page a response to Ms. Santana’s experience in a Carnival band.

He went on to describe Ms. Santana as fat and obese.

His Political Leader is now distancing her party from the comments of the Barataria/San Juan MP.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar says he was speaking in his personal capacity and not on behalf of the United National Congress.

She believes Dr. Khan, by his treatment of the issue, lost an opportunity to speak about health and weight in a sensitive manner.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday, Chair of the Catholic Commission for Social Justice, Leela Ramdeen said Dr. Khan’s approach was wrong.

She said being abusive is not the way to go.

On her Facebook page Ms. Santana said last weekend she has forgiven Dr. Khan for his harsh words.

She said she also reminded herself that she is beautiful inside and out.