Shooting incident in San Juan engaging police attention

A shooting incident in San Juan is engaging the attention of police.

Police have identified the wounded as Dwayne Walk­er.

Two others Tim­o­thy Charles and Kelvin An­drews reportedly suffered injuries during the incident.

According to reports the three were liming out­side the Four Ros­es Bar along Sec­ond Street during the early hours of Saturday morning when a lone gun­man attacked them.

It is said the assailant fired indiscriminately at the group and pa­trons were forced to hide un­der tables and in the bath­rooms.

The bar’s op­er­a­tors lat­er dis­cov­ered Mr. Walk­er bleed­ing from gun­shot wounds.

Reports say Mr. Charles and Mr. Andrews both sus­tained in­juries dur­ing the in­ci­dent but they were not shot.

The Emer­gency Health Ser­vices and police were contacted and the three were rushed to the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex.

Up to yesterday Mr. Walk­er and Mr. Charles remained ward­ed in a stable con­di­tion.

Mr. Andrews was treated and discharged.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.