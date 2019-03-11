Shooting incident in San Juan engaging police attention

A shooting incident in San Juan is engaging the attention of police.
Police have identified the wounded as Dwayne Walker.
Two others Timothy Charles and Kelvin Andrews reportedly suffered injuries during the incident.
According to reports the three were liming outside the Four Roses Bar along Second Street during the early hours of Saturday morning when a lone gunman attacked them.
It is said the assailant fired indiscriminately at the group and patrons were forced to hide under tables and in the bathrooms.
The bar’s operators later discovered Mr. Walker bleeding from gunshot wounds.
Reports say Mr. Charles and Mr. Andrews both sustained injuries during the incident but they were not shot.
The Emergency Health Services and police were contacted and the three were rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
Up to yesterday Mr. Walker and Mr. Charles remained warded in a stable condition.
Mr. Andrews was treated and discharged.
Investigations are continuing.
