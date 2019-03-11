Double G responds to critics

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith takes a turn on an unnamed predecessor, who has criticised his decision to wear camouflage while performing his duties.

The Commissioner has also allowed others in the service to wear camouflage, even though it has been criticised by some.

The Sunday Express yesterday quoted former Commissioner saying the move by Mr. Griffith is wrong and illegal.

But Commissioner Griffith says the former top CoP’s position is fuelled by jealousy.

Speaking with TV6 news yesterday Commissioner Griffith said the former Commissioner is a hypocrite.

Fixin T and T’s Kirk Waithe raised the issue several weeks ago.

He accused the Commissioner of trying to militarise the police service.

Mr. Waithe also said the new look had not been properly implemented.

Minister of National Security Stuart Young has said he approved the Commissioner’s decision to use camouflage, although it was not gazetted.