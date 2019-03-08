22-year-old man granted bail for sexual assault is re-arrested for targeting same victim

A 22-year-old security guard granted bail for the sexual assault of a teenager is re-arrested for the targeting the same victim.
Reports say Rajkumar Rampersad appeared before the Rio Claro Magistrate’s Court yesterday to answer to the charge.
Mr. Rampersad was charged with sexually penetrating the 16-year-old girl during the carnival period.
Newscentre 5 understands in September 2018 police arrested him for sexual penetration of the same 16-year-old girl during carnival.
Given the circumstances Magistrate Nalini Singh denied bail yesterday.
|The girl was reported missing and later found with Mr. Rampersad in a shack in the Moruga forest.
Mr. Rampersad is to return to court on April 4th.
