Government assures it is treating with problems at Forensic Science Center

Government assures it is treating with problems at the Forensic Science Center in St. James.

National Security Minister Stuart Young yesterday confirmed that presently no autopsies are being performed.

Minister Young said the current pathologist is unable to carry out any autopsies at this time.

As such he says another pathologist has been employed.

Minister Young says he is working to employ more pathologists to avoid situations like this from occurring again.

He apologised to the families of the deceased who are awaiting autopsies.

Mr. Young was speaking at the Post Cabinet News briefing yesterday.