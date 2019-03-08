I955 FM


Arima businessman hospitalised after teenage employee chops him

Posted on March 8, 2019 by newscenter5

Police-lights-4_13An Arima businessman is now hospitalised after a teenage employee chops him.

 

Newscentre 5 understands the 18-year-old suspect is now in custody.

 

Reports say at 5:30pm last Sunday, 52 year old Brian de Couteau the owner of Ibisco Products Limited in Malabar, was at his business place, when a part time employee asked him for a cutlass to open a coconut.

 

Reports say the suspect then dealt Mr. de Couteau a chop to his left shoulder and wrist with the cutlass before fleeing.

 

Mr. de Couteau was transported to hospital where he was up to last evening warded in stable condition.

 

Police arrested the suspect at his residence.

 

Enquiries are continuing.

 

