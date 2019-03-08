San Fernando Mayor points fingers at NCC

The San Fernando Mayor says he is insulted by government’s allocation for the city’s Carnival celebrations.
Mayor Junia Regrello says the city received just over 200,000 dollars.
On Carnival Monday and Tuesday, one major carnival band boycotted the route and the lone judging point.
Yesterday, while preparing to hand out prizes for the competitions, Mayor Regrello said the allocation disrupted the celebrations.
He also denied the reasons given by the Kalicharan band for its boycott of the parade.
The Mayor pointed fingers at the NCC, and those who questioned the adjustments to Carnival in the city.
The mayor said the city deserves better.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.