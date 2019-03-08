San Fernando Mayor points fingers at NCC

The San Fer­nan­do May­or says he is insulted by government’s allocation for the city’s Carnival celebrations.

Mayor Ju­nia Re­grel­lo says the city received just over 200,000 dollars.

On Carnival Monday and Tuesday, one major carnival band boycotted the route and the lone judging point.

Yesterday, while preparing to hand out prizes for the competitions, Mayor Regrello said the allocation disrupted the celebrations.

He also denied the reasons given by the Kalicharan band for its boycott of the parade.

The Mayor pointed fingers at the NCC, and those who questioned the adjustments to Carnival in the city.

The mayor said the city deserves better.